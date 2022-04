Hart (lower body) won't return this season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Flyers were eliminated from playoff contention over three weeks ago, so there's no need for them to rush Hart back before he's fully healthy. Hart will finish the season having gone 13-24-7 while posting a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 45 appearances. The 23-year-old netminder will remain Philadelphia's No. 1 option in goal in 2022-23.