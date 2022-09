Hart (lower body) is set to participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Hart ended last season with a lower-body injury after posting a disappointing 3.16 GAA and .905 save percentage in 45 games. The 24-year-old is still expected to be the Flyers' top netminder in 2022-23, though the team in front of him remains lackluster and could make picking up wins challenging for the Alberta native.