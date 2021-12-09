Hart allowed two goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Devils. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Flyers' losing streak hit 10 games (0-8-2), although it's fair to say this one wasn't Hart's fault. He kept the Devils off the board in the first and third periods, save for an empty-netter in the latter. It was still a fifth straight regulation loss for Hart, who is now 5-8-3 in 16 games. He's added a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage as the Flyers' primary goalie. With a back-to-back in Vegas and Arizona on Friday and Saturday, Hart and Martin Jones should each start one of the next two games.