Hart stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

William Nylander proved to be Hart's primary nemesis in this one, beating the netminder for two of Toronto's three goals. The first came on a centering pass that bounced in off Nylander's skate during the second period, and the second was a rocket of a wrister from the slot in the final frame. Ondrej Kase finished things off with a one-timer that overpowered Hart later in the third. Hart fell to 3-3-2 on the year with a 2.49 GAA and .924 save percentage. He's allowed exactly three goals in four of his last five starts.