Hart was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hart had a decent showing this preseason but will spend the 2018-19 season at the AHL level as expected. He's currently buried on the organizational depth chart behind Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth, among others. Still, the 20-year-old expects to be the goaltender of the future for Philadelphia.

