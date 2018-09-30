Flyers' Carter Hart: Optioned to AHL
Hart was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Hart had a decent showing this preseason but will spend the 2018-19 season at the AHL level as expected. He's currently buried on the organizational depth chart behind Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth, among others. Still, the 20-year-old expects to be the goaltender of the future for Philadelphia.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...