Hart is likely to miss a minimum of 10 days with a lower-body injury, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Assuming the return timeline stays the course, Hart will miss at least four games. It's been a wild ride for goalies in Philadelphia this season, as the Eastern Conference club has already cycled through seven of them. However, Saturday's Stadium Series starter, Brian Elliott, has overcome a lower-body issue of his own, and recent Oilers castoff Cam Talbot is on hand as well to assuage concerns from the Flyers faithful. If it all possible, we recommend holding onto Hart since he's proven he belongs in the NHL as the owner of a 13-8-1 record, 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage.