Hart will miss Tuesday's game against St. Louis because of an illness, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was expected to start Tuesday, but Felix Sandstrom will play between the pipes instead. Samuel Ersson will join the Flyers to serve as the backup goaltender. Hart has been outstanding this season with a 6-0-2 record, 1.97 GAA and .946 save percentage in eight games.