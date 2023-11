Hart is out with a mid-body injury suffered Wednesday against the Sabres, according to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now.

The Flyers said that Hart is day-to-day, but the Flyers did recall Cam Petersen from AHL Lehigh Valley. Look for Sam Ersson to get the start versus Buffalo on Friday with Petersen likely starting Saturday at home versus LA, his former team. Hart is 4-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage this season.