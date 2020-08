Hart allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders in Game 1.

Hart turned in a strong performance but was bested by Semyon Varlamov's shutout effort at the other end. The 22-year-old has been splendid in his first taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, producing a 1.86 GAA and .938 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll look to get back into the win column in Game 2 on Wednesday.