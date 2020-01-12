Flyers' Carter Hart: Outstanding in loss
Hart made 27 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
It was a real goalie's duel, with Hart coming out the loser against Andrei Vasilevskiy, the best in the world. But he more than held his own against the Bolts' best snipers. Hart has only allowed three goals in his last two games, which were against the NHL's most elite scorers (Washington and Tampa Bay). At 21, he remains one of the league's best young goalies, but needs more support to show that off.
