Flyers' Carter Hart: Outstanding versus Penguins
Hart allowed just one goal on 42 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.
Hart made 26 saves over the first two periods before Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger beat him early in the third period. Hart then did enough to keep the Flyers in this one until James van Riemsdyk scored with 18 seconds left in the third period. Hart improved to 14-9-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The rookie will likely split time with Brian Elliott over the last three weeks of the season.
