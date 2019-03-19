Flyers' Carter Hart: Patrolling crease against Habs
Hart will guard the cage at home versus Montreal on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart is coming off a 41-save victory over the Penguins on Sunday and will look to keep the momentum going against the Canadiens. The Flyers will need all the points they can get if they are going to make the playoffs and figure to ride the 20-year-old to get there, though the club could still give some starts to Brian Elliott.
