Flyers' Carter Hart: Patrolling crease Monday
Hart will guard the home net in Monday's game against the Canucks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart's on a four-game losing skid, but the 21-year old was solid in that span with a .910 save percentage and allowing more than two goals just once. Head coach Alain Vigneault will allow 21-yard old to try to get right. The Canucks are an appealing opponent to do so, as they've averaged 2.50 goals per road game -- 2nd in the league.
