Hart will be in goal on the road versus the Lightning on Saturday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, along with a 2.18 GAA and .925 save percentage, although those appearances are separated by a nine-game injury absence. The performance of Brian Elliott during Hart's stint on injured reserve will likely see the two netminders split the workload down the stretch.