Flyers' Carter Hart: Patrolling crease Saturday
Hart will be in goal on the road versus the Lightning on Saturday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, along with a 2.18 GAA and .925 save percentage, although those appearances are separated by a nine-game injury absence. The performance of Brian Elliott during Hart's stint on injured reserve will likely see the two netminders split the workload down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.