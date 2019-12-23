Hart will get the home start in Monday's game against the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart's heating up, as he's allowed just one goal in each of the last two games, posting a .966 save percentage in the process. The Flyers will go back to the 21-year-old for the Metropolitan Division bout. The Rangers have been productive lately, too, as they've averaged 3.8 goals per game over the last five.