Hart will guard the road goal in Thursday's game against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brian Elliott will start in Wednesday's matchup versus the Rangers. Hart is enduring a rough March, as he's posted an .828 save percentage and a 1-3-0 record over five appearances. Though the Islanders' nine-game win streak ended in Washington on Tuesday, they can still be considered red-hot for all intents and purposes.