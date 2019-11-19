Flyers' Carter Hart: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt
Hart is the starting road goalie for Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers, Doug Plagens of Panthers Radio Network reports.
Hart has regained his starting role with authority, posting a 4-1-1 record, 1.77 GAA and .934 save percentage over six November contests. Despite losing a few games to Brian Elliott earlier in the year, Hart's only on pace for 47 starts this year.
