Hart is the starting road goalie for Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers, Doug Plagens of Panthers Radio Network reports.

Hart has regained his starting role with authority, posting a 4-1-1 record, 1.77 GAA and .934 save percentage over six November contests. Despite losing a few games to Brian Elliott earlier in the year, Hart's only on pace for 47 starts this year.

