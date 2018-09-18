Flyers' Carter Hart: Perfect in relief against Islanders
Hart turned away all 11 shots he faced in Monday's 3-1 win against the Islanders.
Hart took over in net halfway through the contest after starter Michal Neuvirth allowed a goal on nine shots in the first 30 minutes of action. The 20-year-old continues to impress and remains the Flyers' best long-term option in goal. Still, he shouldn't see much NHL action this upcoming season barring any injuries.
