Hart opened the 2019-20 campaign by stopping 28 of 31 shots in Philadelphia's 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Friday.

The 21-year-old enters the season as the incumbent after taking over the starting job midway through the 2018-19 season. Hart went 16-13-1 as a rookie last year, posting a 2.83 GAA and .917 percentage.