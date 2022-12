Hart made 30 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

As per usual, Philly's defense didn't make life easy for its netminder, but Hart came up with enough stops to record his 10th win of the season. The 24-year-old is on a bit of a roll, going 2-1-2 over his last five starts with a 2.94 GAA and .916 save percentage, but the shot volume he faces on a regular basis makes Hart tough to rely on for fantasy purposes.