Flyers' Carter Hart: Playing in World Championship
Hart will play at the World Championship for Team Canada, Dave Isaac of The Courier Post reports.
Playing for Team Canada should be nothing but a great experience for the 20-year-old, who finished 2018-19 in a slump but still played very well during the season overall. As a rookie, Hart went 16-13-1 with a .917 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. He's viewed as the goaltender of the future in Philadelphia, and dynasty owners should definitely find a keeper spot for him on the roster.
