Flyers' Carter Hart: Plugging pucks in Montreal
Hart will be the road starter versus the Canadiens on Saturday.
Hart skated off with victories in his first two NHL starts, dropped five straight, and has since regained his form with three wins in his last four appearances. He's not a recommended fantasy goalie for folks that can't handle the rookie navigating through peaks and valleys as a 20-year-old with limited professional experience, but Hart is nonetheless an exciting player to watch given his immense upside. He'll go to work against a Habs team that ranks 13th in the league in scoring (3.02 goals per game), despite running the league's worst power play at 12.7 percent.
