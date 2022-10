Hart was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, indicating he will be in the crease Saturday on the road against Nashville.

Hart is coming off a 36-save performance in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. He has won his first three starts of the season, and has allowed just two goals against in each contest. Hart has amassed 99 saves so far this campaign.