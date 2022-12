Hart (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, though he was still in attendance at practice, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Hart suffered an upper-body injury versus Carolina on Friday but was originally reported to be healthy according to coach John Tortorella. The fact that Hart is in attendance for Wednesday's practice, he shouldn't be expected to be sidelined long-term. With Hart on IR, Felix Sandstrom (illness) could be in line to start versus San Jose on Thursday.