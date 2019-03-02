Hart (ankle) still hasn't returned to practice, the Associated Press reports.

The Flyers disclosed this past Monday that Hart should return to practice at some point this weekend, which means either Brian Elliott or Cam Talbot will go to work Sunday against the Islanders. Rest assured that Hart won't lose his starting job due to injury, as he earned the right to hold down that role thanks to a 13-8-1 record, 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage through his first 22 NHL games.