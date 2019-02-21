Hart will tend twine Thursday in a road start versus the Canadiens, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Hart was yanked from Tuesday's game against the Lightning upon permitting three goals on nine shots. We can't stress enough how good Hart has been in his rookie campaign -- the 22-year-old owns a 13-7-1 record, 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage through 21 games -- but the Flyers acquired veteran goalie Cam Talbot from the Oilers last Friday, and he's finally ready to serve as the healthy, established backup that this team had been searching for nearly all season. The Habs rank 16th in the league offensively by virtue of averaging 2.95 goals per game, but Hart got the best of them in Montreal on Jan. 19.