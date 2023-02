Hart gave up four goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Hart got very little help from his defense -- two of the goals against him came on breakaways. Samuel Ersson didn't fare much better with two goals allowed on 11 shots in relief of Hart. With the loss, Hart is down to 16-16-9 with a 2.85 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 41 outings. The Flyers' road trip continues in Vancouver on Saturday.