Flyers' Carter Hart: Pulled after three goals in first
Hart gave up three goals on 12 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.
The goals came in a span of 3:42 in the first period, ending Hart's night early as Brian Elliott replaced him. The Flyers were unable to get Hart off the hook, so his record dropped to 13-10-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 29 appearances. He's lost three straight starts, but Elliott hasn't done much better lately. It's unclear which goalie will start Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.
