Hart turned aside 15 of 18 shots before being pulled in Philadelphia's 4-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Hart surrendered a goal to Scott Mayfield in the first period and was beaten twice on 10 shots in the second frame before getting the hook. Felix Sandstrom took over in net for the start of the third period, but with the Flyers already down 3-0 at the time of the goaltending change, Hart was still charged with the loss. The 24-year-old dropped to 21-23-10 with a 2.94 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 54 appearances this season.