Hart surrendered six goals on 23 shots in two periods of Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

The game was tied at 2-2 after the first period, but the Bruins put up four more on Hart in the second. Brian Elliott tended the twine for the Flyers in the third period. The 22-year-old Hart remains surprisingly inconsistent in 2020-21. He now has a 5-3-3 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 11 appearances. With Hart struggling, Elliott could begin to push the battle for playing time closer to an even split.