Hart made nine saves during the first period of a 3-2 preseason overtime loss to the Islanders on Friday.

After the first period, the Flyers led 1-0, but Hart gave way in net to Alex Stolarz, who yielded three goals on 10 shots in the final two periods and overtime. In two appearances this week, Hart stopped all 20 shots he saw against the Islanders.

