Flyers' Carter Hart: Records another perfect outing
Hart made nine saves during the first period of a 3-2 preseason overtime loss to the Islanders on Friday.
After the first period, the Flyers led 1-0, but Hart gave way in net to Alex Stolarz, who yielded three goals on 10 shots in the final two periods and overtime. In two appearances this week, Hart stopped all 20 shots he saw against the Islanders.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...