Flyers' Carter Hart: Registers first career shutout
Hart stopped all 25 shots he faced in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
It was the first NHL shutout for the 21-year-old, who logged a .917 save percentage as a rookie in 2018-19 but was unable to nail down his first goose egg until Wednesday night. Hart has won both of his starts this season with a 1.50 GAA and .946 save percentage and has flashed elite upside since joining the Flyers last December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.