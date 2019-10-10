Hart stopped all 25 shots he faced in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

It was the first NHL shutout for the 21-year-old, who logged a .917 save percentage as a rookie in 2018-19 but was unable to nail down his first goose egg until Wednesday night. Hart has won both of his starts this season with a 1.50 GAA and .946 save percentage and has flashed elite upside since joining the Flyers last December.