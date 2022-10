Hart turned aside 31 of 32 shots Saturday as the Flyers topped the Predators 3-1.

Hart has earned wins during his first four starts this season. The 24-year-old netminder has done so in dominating fashion, yielding just seven goals on 137 shots. Hart has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his five starts. Hart lost his shutout bid Saturday with 2:38 to go when Matt Duchene beat him with a rising wrister over his glove hand.