Flyers' Carter Hart: Returns from AHL stint
Hart has resurfaced on the Flyers' active roster, per the NHL's official media site.
The Flyers sent Hart to the AHL's Phantoms during the All-Star break, with the prized rookie setting aside 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bridgeport. With Brian Elliott, Michal Neuvirth and Anthony Stolarz all dealing with their respective lower-body injuries ahead of Monday's game against the Jets, Hart could draw the start in that one, but it would still be wise to wait for official confirmation before locking in lineups.
