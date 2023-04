Hart (lower body) will be available for Thursday's tilt in Dallas, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Hart has missed the last five games due to his lower-body injury. He was hot before that, winning four straight games while giving up nine goals on 135 shots. The hot streak improved his record to 21-21-10 with a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage. He could get the start against the Stars on Thursday, Stay tuned.