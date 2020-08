Hart stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Hart was sharp right from the get-go, turning in multiple point-blank stops. The only blemish on his box score was a Chris Wagner wraparound goal in the second period that banked in off the skate of a Philadelphia defenseman. It was an encouraging performance by the 21-year-old Hart, who went 24-13-3 with a 2.42 GAA and .914 save percentage during the regular season.