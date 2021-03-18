Hart came off the bench in the second period Wednesday and allowed four goals on 16 shots in a 9-0 loss to the Rangers.

Hart relieved Brian Elliott early in the middle stanza with the Flyers already trailing 5-0, and the 22-year-old was unable to stop the bleeding before the second intermission arrived. Both Elliott and Hart have endured a miserable month of March, with Hart logging an .817 save percentage in six appearances. Fantasy managers should be avoiding this situation at all costs right now.