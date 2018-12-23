Hart stopped only 15 of 19 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

After a couple of impressive outings to begin his NHL career, Hart was bound to turn in a relative dud sooner or later. With the Flyers languishing near the bottom of the standings, though, interim head coach Scott Gordon has little to lose by giving the young netminder a heavy workload over veteran Michal Neuvirth to see what Hart can do.