Flyers' Carter Hart: Scheduled for regular-season finale
Hart was named the starter for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Hurricanes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
To be clear, the Flyers have two games to play before the curtain closes on the 2018-19 campaign, but it appears that Hart will follow Cam Talbot and Brian Elliott with every Flyers netminder getting at least one more start before it's all said and done. It's been a carousel all year long for the Flyers, as they've already set an NHL record by deploying eight goalies over the course of the season. Hart will be saved for a Hurricanes team that has a white-knuckled grip on a wild-card spot out of the Eastern Conference, whereas the Flyers may as well book that tee time since they'll be golfing during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
