Flyers' Carter Hart: Scheduled to face B's
Hart will defend the net Wednesday for a home game versus the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Reluctant to unleash Hart in the Ron Hextall/Dave Hakstol era, the Flyers are about to send the rookie between the pipes for the 11th time under new management. The rookie boasts a respectable even-strength save percentage of .914 percent, but the Flyers have only amassed nine goals between Hart's five losses, which makes starting him in fantasy a bit of a dice roll. Hart will face the Bruins for the first time, but it's worth noting that the B's are only averaging 2.26 goals per game on the road this season -- 28th in the NHL.
