Flyers' Carter Hart: Scheduled to start Saturday
Hart will take on the Oilers in Saturday's home start, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
This will be a special game for Hart since the Oilers are his hometown team and this latest report notes that he's been mentored by Cam Talbot, who he'll see at the other end of the ice in Saturday's matinee. Hart will take aim at his sixth straight win against a cross-conference club with a 23-24-3 record and minus-19 goal differential.
