Carter made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Alexander Holtz scored early in the first from the slot, and then Jack Hughes finished a 2-on-1 later in the same frame. Tyler Toffoli scored on the power play early in the third to push the Devils up 3-1, before the Flyers roared back at the 15 minute mark and again at 19:09. But Luke Hughes ended the game just 28 seconds into the extra frame when he and brother Jack Hughes took off on a 2-on-1. Carter is 0-3-1 in his last four starts, despite Philly putting up a 6-3-1 run over its last 10.