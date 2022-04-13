According to coach Mike Yeo, there's some concern surrounding Hart's (lower body) availability for the rest of the season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart is evidently dealing with a new lower-body injury unrelated to the issue that sidelined him in late March. If he's unable to return this season, he'll finish the year having gone 13-24-7 while posting a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage. For the time being, Martin Jones and Felix Sandstrom will operate as Philadelphia's top-two netminders.