Hart will start in goal Sunday against host Pittsburgh, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Hart returned from a lower-body injury Thursday and ended up stopping 27 of 31 shots in a 5-2 home loss to the Capitals. The 20-year-old will hope to round into form against a Penguins team that's ranked ninth in the NHL in home scoring at 3.42 goals per game. A divisional win against the rival Pens would be a huge morale booster for Hart, but the Flyers still need a miracle to wind up in the postseason.