Hart will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 1 against Montreal, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart was near perfect in his two starts during the qualifying round, going 2-0-0 along with a 1.00 GAA and .966 save percentage across that span. The play helped elevate the Flyers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they'll face a stiff test as the Canadiens are coming off a 3-1 series upset against the fifth-seeded Pittsburgh squad.