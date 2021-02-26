Hart will start Sunday's game against the Sabres.

Hart will watch a second consecutive contest from the bench Saturday when Brian Elliott gets the first leg of the back-to-back in Buffalo, but the 22-year-old netminder will be back in the cage Sunday. He'll be looking to turn around what has been a disappointing season thus far (3.68 GAA, .891 save percentage), and Hart's campaign hit a low point in his last outing, when the Bruins embarrassed him to the tune of six goals in two periods in front of a national audience.