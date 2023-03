Hart is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hart will attempt to bounce back after allowing five goals on 39 shots in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He has a 17-20-10 record, 2.94 GAA and .907 save percentage in 47 contests this season. Pittsburgh has the 14th-ranked offense with 3.25 goals per game in 2022-23.