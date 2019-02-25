Flyers' Carter Hart: Set to gain AHL playoff eligibility
Hart (lower body) is expected to return to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday as a procedural move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports. However, the rookie netminder will return to the parent club Tuesday.
The 20-year-old's assignment to the Phantoms is simply a paper move, and this transaction will end up as a moot point if the Flyers extend their season. Rest assured that Hart remains the No. 1 goalie for the Flyers, though his lower-body injury should keep him out until early March. He's 13-8-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage between 22 starts with the parent club.
