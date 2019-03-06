Flyers' Carter Hart: Set to practice in full Thursday
Hart (lower body) was on the ice Wednesday and is expected to be a full practice participant Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While the news does rule Hart out for Wednesday's tilt with Washington, the netminder seems to be trending in the right direction and could be ready to go sooner rather than later. The youngster will miss his sixth straight game due to his lower-body injury, but figures to see the bulk of the starts once cleared to return.
