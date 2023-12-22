Hart (illness) is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Friday.

Hart hasn't been in net since Dec. 9 because of the illness, but he did serve as the backup goaltender in Philadelphia's 4-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday. He has a 9-6-1 record, 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage in 17 contests this year. The Red Wings rank fifth offensively this year with 3.50 goals per game, but Detroit has averaged just 2.29 goals per contest over its last seven contests, so this might not be as difficult a match for Hart as it appears at first glance.